Deltec Asset Management LLC Buys 134,063 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 789,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,063 shares during the quarter. Carnival Co. & makes up about 2.9% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $14,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 0.5% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 223,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the third quarter worth about $653,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 3.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 174,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,217,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 271,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,001,000 after acquiring an additional 42,631 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $22.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 2.69. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $22.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CCL. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Carnival Co. & to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.53.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

