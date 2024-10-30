Deltec Asset Management LLC Makes New $2.33 Million Investment in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 23,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $95.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $99.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.82.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

