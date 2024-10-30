Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Bought by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 127.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 3.8% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 3.3% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 3.4% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 2.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DEO has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America raised Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup raised Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

NYSE DEO opened at $130.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $119.48 and a 52-week high of $161.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.32. The firm has a market cap of $72.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.37%.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

