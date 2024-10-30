Diversify Advisory Services LLC Acquires 4,564 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 211.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,721 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,564 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 326.3% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 162 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $190.12 on Wednesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $255.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $192.88 and a 200 day moving average of $208.08. The stock has a market cap of $157.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.54.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on Applied Materials from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $224.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.14.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Applied Materials

Applied Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.