Diversify Advisory Services LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 301.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOOG. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 71.4% in the first quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $45,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:VOOG opened at $354.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $238.18 and a 52 week high of $355.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $340.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $327.61.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

