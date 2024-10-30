Diversify Wealth Management LLC Makes New $2.60 Million Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. AAF Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $0.99 on Wednesday, hitting $387.84. The company had a trading volume of 529,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,389. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $259.37 and a 52 week high of $387.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $370.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $357.73.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

