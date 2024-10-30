Diversify Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at $40,000. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 736.4% in the second quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.1 %

QQQ traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $499.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,652,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,557,328. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $346.62 and a twelve month high of $503.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $481.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $467.84.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

