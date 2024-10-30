Diversify Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 33.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 134,995,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,157,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856,614 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,115,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $867,826,000 after buying an additional 659,720 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,055,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $456,512,000 after buying an additional 79,124 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,996,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,841,000 after buying an additional 143,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,804,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,501,000 after purchasing an additional 239,876 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VMBS stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.89. 561,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,794. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.94. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $42.63 and a 12-month high of $47.59.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

