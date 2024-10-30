Diversify Wealth Management LLC Sells 10,782 Shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,782 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $4,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 155.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,124,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,898,000 after acquiring an additional 684,369 shares during the period. WPWealth LLP grew its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 281.5% in the 1st quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 808,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,048,000 after purchasing an additional 596,826 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,186,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,776,000 after buying an additional 282,942 shares during the last quarter. One Degree Advisors Inc raised its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 4,951.9% during the 3rd quarter. One Degree Advisors Inc now owns 244,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,673,000 after buying an additional 239,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,040,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,098,000 after buying an additional 235,742 shares during the period.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFSD traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.28. 116,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,788. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $46.17 and a 52 week high of $47.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.27.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

