Diversify Wealth Management LLC Sells 145 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $3,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,686,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,951,899,000 after buying an additional 170,380 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,549,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $551,586,000 after buying an additional 157,763 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,127,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,973,000 after buying an additional 45,717 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 7.2% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,965,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,890,000 after purchasing an additional 198,888 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 1.3% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,546,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,941,000 after purchasing an additional 32,591 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Extra Space Storage

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total transaction of $1,338,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,318,398.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total transaction of $1,338,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,318,398.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 6,647 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.23, for a total transaction of $1,178,047.81. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 404,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,655,152.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,970 shares of company stock valued at $3,367,307. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

Shares of EXR stock traded up $1.53 on Wednesday, hitting $167.15. 334,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,033,265. The firm has a market cap of $35.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.86. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.19 and a 52 week high of $184.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 144.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXR. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $172.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.07.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

