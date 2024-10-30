Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 993,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,148 shares during the quarter. Allegiant Travel makes up about 1.3% of Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Allegiant Travel worth $54,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 51.9% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 741,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,823,000 after acquiring an additional 253,198 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,959,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 779.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 169,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,512,000 after purchasing an additional 150,197 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the third quarter valued at $63,540,000. Finally, RK Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the third quarter valued at $5,307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.
Allegiant Travel Trading Up 3.7 %
Shares of Allegiant Travel stock traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,663. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.74. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $36.08 and a twelve month high of $85.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.44 and a 200-day moving average of $50.77.
Insider Activity
In other Allegiant Travel news, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total value of $39,808.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,169.57. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Allegiant Travel news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,050. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total value of $39,808.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,169.57. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,334 shares of company stock valued at $117,158. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALGT shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Allegiant Travel from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Allegiant Travel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.13.
Allegiant Travel Profile
Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.
