Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Has $171.36 Million Position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,015,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 901,485 shares during the quarter. Genworth Financial accounts for approximately 4.0% of Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned about 0.06% of Genworth Financial worth $171,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 8.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,605,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,545,000 after purchasing an additional 371,513 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 912,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 47.6% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 19,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 6,130 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 106.4% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 29,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Genworth Financial by 4.8% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 60,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Genworth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Insider Activity at Genworth Financial

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $1,032,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,532,954 shares in the company, valued at $31,186,723.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Genworth Financial Price Performance

NYSE GNW traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $6.91. The company had a trading volume of 359,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,752,349. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.32 and a 12 month high of $7.25.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 0.25% and a net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS.

About Genworth Financial

(Free Report)

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.