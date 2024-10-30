Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.59, but opened at $31.19. Dorchester Minerals shares last traded at $31.15, with a volume of 32,082 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dorchester Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Dorchester Minerals Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.42.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 59.40% and a net margin of 66.16%. The company had revenue of $37.36 million for the quarter.

Dorchester Minerals Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be paid a $0.996 dividend. This represents a $3.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 28th. This is an increase from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in Dorchester Minerals in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Dorchester Minerals in the first quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. 19.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties in the United States. Its royalty properties include producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 593 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

