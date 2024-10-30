Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.20-1.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $570-600 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $605.47 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on PLOW. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Douglas Dynamics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Shares of PLOW traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.98. 189,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,461. The company has a market cap of $530.61 million, a PE ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.18. Douglas Dynamics has a 52-week low of $21.31 and a 52-week high of $31.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.48. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $199.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

