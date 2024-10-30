Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLI) Short Interest Update

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the September 30th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 326,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dragonfly Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Dragonfly Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dragonfly Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dragonfly Energy by 37.2% during the second quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 423,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares during the period. 8.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dragonfly Energy Stock Down 6.7 %

NASDAQ:DFLI traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $0.54. The stock had a trading volume of 186,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,058. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Dragonfly Energy has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.56 and its 200 day moving average is $0.75. The company has a market cap of $32.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of -0.83.

Dragonfly Energy Company Profile

Dragonfly Energy ( NASDAQ:DFLI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Dragonfly Energy had a negative return on equity of 165.91% and a negative net margin of 59.58%. The firm had revenue of $13.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dragonfly Energy will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, solar and off-grid residence industries, and industrial and energy storage markets. The company provides lithium power systems comprising solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, accessories, and others.

