Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRREF) Plans $0.04 Dividend

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRREF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, November 15th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

OTCMKTS DRREF opened at C$7.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$7.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.74. Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$5.39 and a 1-year high of C$7.74.

About Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust

