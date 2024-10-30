Dream Unlimited (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) Shares Up 0.4% – Time to Buy?

Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.94 and last traded at $20.91. Approximately 9,423 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 370% from the average daily volume of 2,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.82.

Dream Unlimited Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.00 and its 200 day moving average is $17.15.

Dream Unlimited Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.1113 per share. This is a boost from Dream Unlimited’s previous dividend of $0.11. This represents a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th.

Dream Unlimited Company Profile

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

