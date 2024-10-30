Drift 24-Hour Volume Hits $21.15 Million (DRIFT)

Drift (DRIFT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. During the last seven days, Drift has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. One Drift token can currently be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00000699 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Drift has a market capitalization of $122.14 million and $21.15 million worth of Drift was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,434.61 or 1.00221733 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $72,378.72 or 1.00144412 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Drift Profile

Drift launched on November 4th, 2022. Drift’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,879,469 tokens. Drift’s official Twitter account is @driftprotocol. Drift’s official website is www.drift.trade.

According to CryptoCompare, “Drift (DRIFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. Drift has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 241,432,924.831032 in circulation. The last known price of Drift is 0.53675551 USD and is down -1.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 123 active market(s) with $22,079,248.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.drift.trade/.”

