Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC Announces Dividend of GBX 3.20 (LON:DIG)

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC (LON:DIG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust Stock Performance
DIG stock opened at GBX 278.50 ($3.61) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £396.03 million, a P/E ratio of 1,866.67 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.66, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 283.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 284.14. Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 250.47 ($3.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 298 ($3.86).
Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust Company Profile
