Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC Announces Dividend of GBX 3.20 (LON:DIG)

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC (LON:DIG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

DIG stock opened at GBX 278.50 ($3.61) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £396.03 million, a P/E ratio of 1,866.67 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.66, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 283.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 284.14. Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 250.47 ($3.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 298 ($3.86).

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

