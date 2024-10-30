Dymension (DYM) Trading 4.6% Lower Over Last Week

Dymension (DYM) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 30th. In the last seven days, Dymension has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dymension has a market cap of $328.05 million and approximately $20.69 million worth of Dymension was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dymension coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.55 or 0.00002152 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dymension alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72,386.66 or 1.00245267 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72,371.26 or 1.00223938 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Dymension

Dymension’s total supply is 1,035,542,554 coins and its circulating supply is 211,077,637 coins. Dymension’s official website is dymension.xyz. Dymension’s official Twitter account is @dymension.

Buying and Selling Dymension

According to CryptoCompare, “Dymension (DYM) is a cryptocurrency . Dymension has a current supply of 1,035,507,955 with 210,985,285 in circulation. The last known price of Dymension is 1.57038624 USD and is up 1.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 121 active market(s) with $25,280,608.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dymension.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dymension directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dymension should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dymension using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dymension Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dymension and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.