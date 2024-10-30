Dymension Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $23.16 Million (DYM)

Dymension (DYM) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 30th. During the last seven days, Dymension has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. One Dymension coin can currently be purchased for $1.57 or 0.00002191 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dymension has a total market capitalization of $332.30 million and approximately $23.16 million worth of Dymension was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dymension Profile

Dymension’s total supply is 1,035,530,925 coins and its circulating supply is 211,049,387 coins. Dymension’s official Twitter account is @dymension. Dymension’s official website is dymension.xyz.

Buying and Selling Dymension

According to CryptoCompare, “Dymension (DYM) is a cryptocurrency . Dymension has a current supply of 1,035,507,955 with 210,985,285 in circulation. The last known price of Dymension is 1.57038624 USD and is up 1.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 121 active market(s) with $25,280,608.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dymension.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dymension directly using US dollars.

