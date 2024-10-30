Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Shares Sold by Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG – Free Report) by 32.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,408 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 7,945 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Dynagas LNG Partners Stock Performance

Shares of DLNG opened at $3.77 on Wednesday. Dynagas LNG Partners LP has a 1 year low of $2.27 and a 1 year high of $4.24. The company has a market cap of $138.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.79 and a 200-day moving average of $3.82.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $37.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dynagas LNG Partners LP will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

(Free Report)

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry in Greece and internationally. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consists of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

