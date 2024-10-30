Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Price Target Increased to $317.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $277.00 to $317.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.13% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $252.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Eagle Materials from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stephens upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James lowered Eagle Materials from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.67.

Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $282.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $276.18 and a 200 day moving average of $252.51. Eagle Materials has a 52 week low of $148.20 and a 52 week high of $306.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $623.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.46 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 37.10% and a net margin of 21.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director George John Damiris sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.62, for a total value of $277,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,135.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 13.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,894 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter worth $9,628,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 351,258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Eagle Materials by 481.5% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 6,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausbil Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 400.3% in the third quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 12,978 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 10,384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

