Eagle Strategies LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Eagle Strategies LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Willner & Heller LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 10,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 30.7% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWP opened at $122.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.14. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $85.24 and a one year high of $122.38.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

