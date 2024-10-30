Eagle Strategies LLC Has $1.45 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Eagle Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 22,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.3% during the third quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 7,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 8,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 57,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,846,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $189.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $188.26 and its 200 day moving average is $180.49. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $143.82 and a 12-month high of $193.77. The stock has a market cap of $59.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

