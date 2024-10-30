Eagle Strategies LLC Increases Stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

Eagle Strategies LLC increased its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,255 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Full Sail Capital LLC increased its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 1,059,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,857,000 after buying an additional 77,267 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 207,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 29,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,180,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,223,000 after buying an additional 128,462 shares during the period.

Get Global X U.S. Preferred ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

PFFD stock opened at $20.49 on Wednesday. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $17.58 and a 12 month high of $21.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.62 and its 200 day moving average is $20.00.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.