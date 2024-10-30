Eagle Strategies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Axiom Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 2,848,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,441,000 after buying an additional 147,952 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,759,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,575,000 after purchasing an additional 314,458 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,201,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,221,000 after buying an additional 47,227 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 547,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,341,000 after buying an additional 18,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 139.9% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 480,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,481,000 after acquiring an additional 280,314 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VSS opened at $120.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $100.31 and a twelve month high of $126.80.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

