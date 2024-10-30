Eagle Strategies LLC Purchases 98,368 Shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Eagle Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,368 shares during the period. Global X Uranium ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Eagle Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $10,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 303.0% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the third quarter worth $79,000.

Global X Uranium ETF Stock Performance

Shares of URA stock opened at $31.81 on Wednesday. Global X Uranium ETF has a 52-week low of $22.78 and a 52-week high of $33.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.17 and its 200 day moving average is $28.89.

Global X Uranium ETF Company Profile

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

