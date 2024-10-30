Echo45 Advisors LLC Buys 6,919 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Echo45 Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,919 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 4.9% of Echo45 Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Echo45 Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,300,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,518,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,790 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 58,217,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,547,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996,084 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,669,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,823,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,848 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,653,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,071,546,000 after purchasing an additional 9,130,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,168,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $677,944,000 after buying an additional 556,913 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,184,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,172,509. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.66 and a 1 year high of $49.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.22 and a 200 day moving average of $44.53. The company has a market cap of $84.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

