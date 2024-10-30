Echo45 Advisors LLC Invests $210,000 in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Echo45 Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 756 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 7.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,107,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,009,928,000 after buying an additional 4,163,657 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $676,545,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Danaher by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,358,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $339,473,000 after purchasing an additional 675,952 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Danaher by 22.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,047,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $761,475,000 after purchasing an additional 563,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 40,196.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 429,964 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $119,539,000 after purchasing an additional 428,897 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $242.59. The stock had a trading volume of 585,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,733,231. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.68 billion, a PE ratio of 41.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.55. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $188.75 and a twelve month high of $281.70.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.14. Danaher had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.31%.

Several research firms recently commented on DHR. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on Danaher from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.28.

In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total value of $255,488.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,374.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Linda Filler sold 3,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.50, for a total value of $1,097,876.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,501,145.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total value of $255,488.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,374.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,052 shares of company stock worth $5,878,937 in the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

