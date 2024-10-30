Edge Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 942 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Edge Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 116.7% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $2.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $224.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,381,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,031,869. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.83 and a 12-month high of $228.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $218.37 and its 200 day moving average is $210.19.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.