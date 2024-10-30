Edge Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 942 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Edge Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 116.7% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.
iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $2.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $224.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,381,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,031,869. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.83 and a 12-month high of $228.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $218.37 and its 200 day moving average is $210.19.
About iShares Russell 2000 ETF
iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Russell 2000 ETF
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Boeing: Why Analysts Think Now’s The Time To Be Brave
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Advanced Micro Devices is Building Momentum with AI: Buy the Dip
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Can Evolv Stock Recover From Its Massive Self-Inflicted Drop?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.