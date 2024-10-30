Edge Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 36,410 Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Edge Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 36,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,000. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF makes up about 2.2% of Edge Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 18,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHQ traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.93. The company had a trading volume of 83,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,284. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $48.22 and a 1 year high of $68.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.86. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

