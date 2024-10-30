Edge Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $1.97 Million Investment in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Edge Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 89,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,971,000. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.7% of Edge Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 56.2% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,195,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,209,000 after acquiring an additional 430,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 569,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,523,000 after acquiring an additional 7,340 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 405,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,205,000 after acquiring an additional 28,146 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 252,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after acquiring an additional 17,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 240,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,279,000 after acquiring an additional 15,592 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PXH traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.39. 3,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,790. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.66. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $17.12 and a one year high of $23.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.82.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

