Edge Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 39,588 iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Edge Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 39,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,000.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTF. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,757,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 435,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,995,000 after buying an additional 16,359 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 1,211.9% during the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 444,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,262,000 after buying an additional 410,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $267,000.
iShares International Equity Factor ETF Trading Down 0.7 %
iShares International Equity Factor ETF stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.90. The stock had a trading volume of 13,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,929. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $24.93 and a 52-week high of $31.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.07.
About iShares International Equity Factor ETF
The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.
