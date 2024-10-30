Edge Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 39,588 iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Edge Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 39,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTF. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,757,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 435,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,995,000 after buying an additional 16,359 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 1,211.9% during the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 444,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,262,000 after buying an additional 410,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $267,000.

Get iShares International Equity Factor ETF alerts:

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

iShares International Equity Factor ETF stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.90. The stock had a trading volume of 13,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,929. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $24.93 and a 52-week high of $31.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.07.

About iShares International Equity Factor ETF

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.