Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,699 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,877 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 206.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 484 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 1.2 %

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $69.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $58.93 and a 12 month high of $96.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.99. The stock has a market cap of $41.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Daiwa America raised Edwards Lifesciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $347,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,262,521.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $87,437.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,843.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $347,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,262,521.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,250 shares of company stock worth $1,099,238. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

