Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 92.08% and a negative net margin of 68.41%. The business had revenue of $4.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share.

Ekso Bionics Trading Down 15.0 %

EKSO opened at $0.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.15. Ekso Bionics has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $3.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Ekso Bionics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Ekso Bionics from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Germany, Poland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

