Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target Raised to $160.00 at UBS Group

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the game software company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Electronic Arts to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.71.

EA traded up $2.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,041,667. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $144.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.88. Electronic Arts has a twelve month low of $121.63 and a twelve month high of $153.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The game software company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 16.34%. Analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $151,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,823. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $151,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,823. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.32, for a total transaction of $223,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,160,055.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,770 shares of company stock valued at $3,652,410. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EA. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 592.1% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 263 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

