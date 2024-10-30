Elementis (OTCMKTS:ELMTY) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:ELMTY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.76 and last traded at $8.76, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.76.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ELMTY shares. Barclays raised shares of Elementis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Elementis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.32.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.0388 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th.

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Specialties and Personal Care. The Performance Specialties segment engages in the production of rheological modifiers and additives for decorative and industrial coatings; and production and supply of talc for use in plastics, coatings, technical ceramics, and paper sectors.

