Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.02-13.52 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $13.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $45.4-46.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $46.24 billion. Eli Lilly and Company also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 13.020-13.520 EPS.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $109.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $794.27. The company had a trading volume of 5,028,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,965,698. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $547.61 and a one year high of $972.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $918.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $865.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $754.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.58, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.42.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.35). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 76.58%.

LLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,013.41.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

