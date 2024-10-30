Ellington Financial (EFC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Ellington Financial to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $33.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.20 million. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 103.55% and a return on equity of 9.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ellington Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ellington Financial Price Performance

NYSE:EFC opened at $12.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.98. Ellington Financial has a 12 month low of $10.88 and a 12 month high of $13.46. The company has a quick ratio of 73.16, a current ratio of 73.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.45.

Ellington Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Ellington Financial

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.48%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 243.75%.

In other news, CIO Michael W. Vranos sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $174,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 168,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,120.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Ellington Financial from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.56.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

