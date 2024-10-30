Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, an increase of 29.7% from the September 30th total of 20,900 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 25,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELTK. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Eltek by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 9,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eltek by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 90,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eltek in the first quarter worth $1,380,000. 64.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eltek Trading Up 1.1 %

Eltek stock opened at $10.67 on Wednesday. Eltek has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $22.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.54. The firm has a market cap of $64.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.44.

About Eltek

Eltek ( NASDAQ:ELTK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $10.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.90 million. Eltek had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 12.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eltek will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. The company also provides high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

