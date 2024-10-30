Emory University Has $5.50 Million Holdings in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

Emory University reduced its position in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) by 25.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 692,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231,000 shares during the quarter. Coursera makes up 8.3% of Emory University’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Emory University’s holdings in Coursera were worth $5,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Coursera by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 70,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Coursera by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Coursera by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coursera by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of Coursera during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coursera alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on COUR. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Coursera from $9.00 to $7.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Coursera from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Coursera from $22.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Coursera from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Coursera in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.93.

Coursera Price Performance

Shares of COUR opened at $7.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 1.42. Coursera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $21.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.14.

Insider Transactions at Coursera

In related news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 6,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $49,954.63. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,297,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,600,298.13. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 6,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total transaction of $51,976.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 207,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,479.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 6,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $49,954.63. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,297,671 shares in the company, valued at $58,600,298.13. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,068 shares of company stock valued at $324,787 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Coursera Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.