Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Purchased by Trajan Wealth LLC

Trajan Wealth LLC boosted its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 566,256 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,851 shares during the quarter. Enbridge accounts for about 1.4% of Trajan Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Trajan Wealth LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $22,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 7.1% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the first quarter worth approximately $7,656,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 3.4% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,799 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc raised its holdings in Enbridge by 6.3% during the first quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 166,657 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,030,000 after purchasing an additional 9,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust Co. VA acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the first quarter worth approximately $1,102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $40.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.93. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.47 and a 12 month high of $42.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 10.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

