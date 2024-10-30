Encavis AG (OTCMKTS:ENCVF) Short Interest Update

Encavis AG (OTCMKTS:ENCVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the September 30th total of 36,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of ENCVF remained flat at C$13.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$13.21 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.21. Encavis has a 12 month low of C$13.21 and a 12 month high of C$18.57.

Encavis AG, an independent power producer, acquires and operates solar and onshore wind parks in Germany, Italy, Spain, France, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Finland, Sweden, Ireland, and Lithuania. It operates through PV Parks, Service, Wind Parks, and Asset Management segments. The company's renewable energy plant portfolio includes 230 solar parks and 90 wind farms with a capacity of approximately 3.5 gigawatts.

