Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Shares Up 0.7% – Time to Buy?

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) was up 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.39 and last traded at $29.30. Approximately 1,304,265 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 4,270,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.10.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EPD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.73.

The company has a market cap of $63.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.94.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $13.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.15%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blackstone Inc. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 23,533,643 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $686,712,000 after buying an additional 1,391,370 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,221,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $470,091,000 after purchasing an additional 741,237 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.9% during the first quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 15,618,956 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $455,761,000 after purchasing an additional 142,689 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,175,161 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $326,091,000 after purchasing an additional 284,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2,862.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,756,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $225,777,000 after purchasing an additional 7,494,224 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

