Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Short Interest Update

Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,600 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the September 30th total of 122,200 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Envela

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Envela by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 453,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 3,678 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Envela during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Envela during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Envela by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 195,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 20,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Envela during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $339,000. 8.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Envela Stock Performance

Envela stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.29. 11,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,586. The company has a current ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Envela has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80. The company has a market cap of $137.91 million, a PE ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 0.25.

Envela Company Profile

Envela ( NYSEAMERICAN:ELA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.02 million. Envela had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 13.27%. Equities analysts anticipate that Envela will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the re-commerce sector in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Commercial-Services and Direct-To-Consumer. It provides end-of-life asset recycling; data destruction and IT asset management; and products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial companies, as well as operates as a re-commerce retailers of luxury hard assets.

