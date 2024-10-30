Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Short Interest Update

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,860,000 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the September 30th total of 2,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 713,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,098,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $353,166,000 after purchasing an additional 83,081 shares during the period. Impactive Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 4,183,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,288,000 after acquiring an additional 32,832 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,070,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,020,000 after acquiring an additional 16,666 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Envestnet by 7.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,039,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,057,000 after acquiring an additional 73,751 shares during the period. Finally, Engaged Capital LLC raised its holdings in Envestnet by 479.8% during the second quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 692,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,343,000 after purchasing an additional 573,049 shares in the last quarter.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Envestnet Stock Up 0.1 %

ENV stock opened at $62.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 1.25. Envestnet has a fifty-two week low of $33.12 and a fifty-two week high of $73.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Envestnet ( NYSE:ENV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.07). Envestnet had a negative net margin of 19.33% and a positive return on equity of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $348.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Envestnet will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Envestnet in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Raymond James lowered shares of Envestnet from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.15 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Envestnet in a report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Envestnet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ENV

About Envestnet

(Get Free Report)

Envestnet, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Wealth Analytics that transforms data into actionable intelligence; Envestnet | Tamarac which provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.