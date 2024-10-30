EPR Properties Announces Oct 24 Dividend of $0.29 (NYSE:EPR)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) declared a oct 24 dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.285 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.

EPR Properties has raised its dividend payment by an average of 29.6% per year over the last three years. EPR Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 128.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect EPR Properties to earn $4.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.0%.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

EPR Properties Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of EPR stock opened at $46.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 1.75. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $39.65 and a 1 year high of $50.26. The company has a current ratio of 11.12, a quick ratio of 11.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,964,660. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,964,660. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Gwendolyn Mary Johnson sold 592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $25,941.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,279.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

EPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on EPR Properties from $42.50 to $47.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EPR

EPR Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.