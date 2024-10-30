Ergo (ERG) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $52.82 Million

Ergo (ERG) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 29th. Ergo has a market cap of $52.82 million and approximately $290,613.64 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.68 or 0.00000932 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,466.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $385.37 or 0.00531796 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00008369 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.94 or 0.00102040 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.62 or 0.00224406 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00026711 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00023289 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.98 or 0.00071732 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 78,164,868 coins and its circulating supply is 78,165,099 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

