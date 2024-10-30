Evercore ISI Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Stock

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “in-line” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on KRC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Kilroy Realty from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.43.

Kilroy Realty Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:KRC traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.88. The company had a trading volume of 225,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.61. Kilroy Realty has a 52 week low of $27.39 and a 52 week high of $43.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.10.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $289.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.77 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kilroy Realty will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP John Osmond sold 2,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $105,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at $352,720. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $117,420.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,335.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Osmond sold 2,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $105,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,720. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kilroy Realty

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 126.5% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 1,322.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 2,510.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Featured Stories

